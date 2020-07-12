Quizzes
Quiz: Have these 9 things happened to Swansea City this season?
Swansea City have had a good season so far in the Sky Bet Championship and could push for a play-off place in the final few weeks of the season.
Good form has seen a combination of strong performances at home and on the road, helping them come within touching distance of a top six finish.
The likes of Andre Ayew and Rhian Brewster have been excellent on the pitch, whilst head coach Steve Cooper has excellently put together a strong group of players.
A play-off place would be a good way to finish for the Swans, but whilst you wait to see if that happens, we have put together a short quiz for you to test your knowledge on the season so far…