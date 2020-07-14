Quiz: Have these 9 things happened to Shrewsbury Town this season?

Shrewsbury Town will be remembered during the 2019/2020 season for that famous FA Cup draw with Liverpool but league wise, they did very little to impress.

Inconsistent form and a real problem to find a consistent goalscorer saw them finish the season in 15th place and with poor form that could have been a lot lower had the season not been ended via the points-per-game system.

Sam Ricketts will be looking to improve on that position next term but that will ultimately depend on who he can bring in to the Montgomery Water stadium.

