Quiz: Have these 9 things happened to Sheffield Wednesday this season?

Sheffield Wednesday have had a disappointing season for their liking, and ideally would have liked to be higher in the Championship table.

Garry Monk has struggled during the second-half of the campaign, although a 3-0 victory over QPR on Saturday has secured their safety in the division for another season.

If you think you know all the details about Wednesday’s campaign so far, try and see if you know whether these nine things actually happened…

Give it a go now and share your scores on social media!

1 of 9 Sheffield Wednesday's top scorer this season is Steven Fletcher? True False