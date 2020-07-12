Quiz: Have these 9 things happened to Reading this season?

Reading have had a rather indifferent campaign, although manager Mark Bowen there has been a stark improvement in terms of consistency.

An FA Cup run gave the supporters some joy for a certain period of time, up until Premier League side Sheffield United knocked the Royals out in extra-time.

A recent upturn in form has seen Reading pick up away victories at both Luton Town and Charlton Athletic as they look to push for a good end to the season.

Have a go and see if you know whether these nine things happened in Reading’s season?

1 of 9 Reading have sacked a manager? True False