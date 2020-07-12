Quizzes
Quiz: Have these 9 things happened to Reading this season?
Reading have had a rather indifferent campaign, although manager Mark Bowen there has been a stark improvement in terms of consistency.
An FA Cup run gave the supporters some joy for a certain period of time, up until Premier League side Sheffield United knocked the Royals out in extra-time.
A recent upturn in form has seen Reading pick up away victories at both Luton Town and Charlton Athletic as they look to push for a good end to the season.
Have a go and see if you know whether these nine things happened in Reading’s season?