Quiz: Have these 9 things happened to QPR this season?

Queens Park Rangers will be hoping to return to winning ways on Saturday as they prepare to take on Sheffield Wednesday in West London.

The R’s lost to relegation-threatened Wigan Athletic in midweek, thanks to Kieffer Moore’s first-half strike at the DW Stadium.

QPR haven’t got an awful lot to play for this season, but Mark Warburton will be urging his side to end their season on a high, after a somewhat steady campaign.

Have these 9 things happened to QPR this season? Have a go at this quiz!

1 of 9 Scored five goals or more in one game? Yes No