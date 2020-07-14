Quiz: Have these 9 things happened to Port Vale this season?

Overall Port Vale did not have that bad of a season, but they will be hoping to seal a play-off place and go one better next term.

John Askey’s side will feel slightly aggrieved that the 2019/2020 season did not end on the pitch and instead via a points-per-game system, ultimately seeing them miss out on a top seven finish by just one point.

With pre-season preparations now in progress, fans of the club will be eagerly anticipating to see their side back in action.

But, whilst we wait for the 2020/2021 season to arrive, we have put together a short quiz for you to test your club knowledge.

