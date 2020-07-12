Nottingham Forest
Quiz: Have these 9 things happened to Nottingham Forest this season?
In his first season at the club, Sabri Lamouchi could yet guide Nottingham Forest into the Premier League.
The Frenchman and his side currently sit in 5th-place of the Championship table, wedged in the play-off mix as they have been for much of the campaign.
Standing in-front of them though are some tough competitors in Brentford and Fulham, with all of Cardiff, Swansea, Preston and Millwall in the race for 6th.
A memorable season for Forest fans no doubt, but how much can you remember of it? Have a go at this brand new Forest quiz, and share it with your friends!