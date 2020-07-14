Quiz: Have these 9 things happened to Northampton Town this season?

With the 2019/2020 season now ended via a points-per-game system, Northampton fans will be eagerly anticipating the new campaign after gaining promotion via the play-off competition.

Finishing 7th in the league table, Keith Curle’s side were excellent in beating off Exeter City, sealing a comfortable 4-0 at Wembley earlier this month.

Preparations will begin now for a stint in England’s third tier, leaving fans with an eagerness to see what new faces could come in to the club and how they get on next term.

Whilst we wait for the 2020/2021 season to arrive, why not take a go on our club quiz and see how much you know about the promotion winning season from Northampton…

