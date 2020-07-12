Quiz: Have these 9 things happened to MK Dons this season?

A relatively poor 2019/2020 season for MK Dons saw them finish 19th in the League One table and they can be grateful to have seen the season ended via a points-per-game system.

A good run of form before the pandemic and halt in football had taken a slight nosedive and they managed to five points ahead of Tranmere, who eventually got relegated.

Focus will now turn to next term as Russell Martin looks to build a better squad and one that could find more consistency.

Fans of the club will be hoping for better performances at Stadium MK moving forward, but whilst we wait for the 2020/2021 season to arrive, why not sit back and have a go on our latest quiz.

