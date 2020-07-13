Quiz: Have these 9 things happened to Leyton Orient this season?

A mediocre season for Leyton Orient this season saw them finish 17th in the League Two standings and the club will be hoping to improve next term.

A poor mid-season run saw them pick up just four wins in 21 games, pushing them down the table and with the season ended on a points-per-game system, they finished above the likes of Carlisle United and Oldham Athletic.

Fans of the club will be eager to see how their side can improve next term, but if form like the aforementioned returns, then it could be a long 2020/2021 season.

Whilst we wait for the new campaign to start, why not take a go on our latest club quiz…

1 of 9 Had a higher attendance than 6,000? Yes No