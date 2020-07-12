Quiz: Have these 9 things happened to Huddersfield Town this season?

Huddersfield will have to pick up some vital wins between now and the end of the season or they could see themselves facing the drop.

Placed 19th in the Championship table at the present time, Danny Cowley’s side are just two points off 22nd placed Hull City and that is worrying for fans of the club.

Having had such a successful promotion to the Premier League and stint in top-flight football, it seems The Terriers are following the pattern set by the likes of Stoke City, Charlton, Hull and the Sunderland.

If they are to avoid relegation to League One, results drastically need to improve and it will be interesting to see if they can do that.

We have taken a look back at their season so far and put together a short quiz for you to test your knowledge.

