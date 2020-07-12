Quiz: Have these 9 things happened to Grimsby Town this season?

Hardly anything for Grimsby Town fans to shout about this term, finishing 15th place in the League Two standings.

The season saw Michael Jolley replaced by Ian Holloway just before the turn of the year and form did slightly improve but the points-per-game system saw the club fail to see if they could push themselves up the league table.

Holloway of course, has plenty of experience and fans will be eager to see what he can achieve next term.

Whilst we wait for the new campaign to arrive, we have put together a short quiz on the season just gone.

See if you can get 100%…

