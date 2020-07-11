Quiz: Have these 9 things happened to Fulham this season?

Fulham confirmed their place in the Sky Bet Championship play-offs last night with a win over Cardiff City last night.

The Cottagers beat Cardiff by two goals to nil, thanks to strikes from the returning Aleksandar Mitrovic and Josh Onomah, and they will be hoping that teams above them will slip up.

Automatic promotion is still a slight possibility for Fulham, but it has been a positive season since they were relegated from the Premier League last term.

