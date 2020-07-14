Quiz: Have these 9 things happened to Exeter City this season?

Fans of Exeter City will look to next season to see if they can go one better than the play-off final.

After a good season which saw some great moments of consistent form, Matt Taylor’s side finished fourth but they struggled to compete with Northampton at Wembley earlier this month in the League Two play-off final, losing 4-0.

Attention will now be turned to next term where they will look to bounce back and who knows, they could push for a top three place.

Whilst we wait for the new season, we have put together a short quiz for you to test your knowledge on the season just gone.

