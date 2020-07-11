Derby County
Quiz: Have these 9 things happened to Derby County this season?
Derby County have had a fine season to date.
After a contested first-half of the season, they’ve become genuine play-off contenders after a strong start to 2020, and an even stronger restart to the Championship season.
Phillip Cocu has proved himself to be a hit with the fans, and it’ll no doubt be a memorable first season for both him and the Derby supporters.
So test your memories on this brand new Derby County quiz – have a go, and share it with your friends!