Coventry City

Quiz: Have these 9 things happened to Coventry City this season?

Published

4 seconds ago

on

Coventry City fans will be looking back on their season with sheer delight on their faces, after a remarkable 2019/20 campaign under Mark Robins.

The Sky Blues won automatic promotion from League One and were crowned Champions of the division after the season was curtailed.

City are already seemingly preparing for life in the Championship for next season, having already completed the signings of Gustavo Hamer and Julien Dacosta.

But focusing on the season just gone, have these 9 things happened to Coventry City this season? Have a go at our quiz!

1 of 9

Scored three goals or more on five or more occasions?


