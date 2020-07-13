Quiz: Have these 9 things happened to Bristol Rovers this season?

Looking back on Bristol Rovers’ 2019/2020 season, you can simply say it was mediocre to say the least.

Finishing 14th in the League One table, Ben Garner’s side will be looking to improve on that position next term at the Memorial Stadium.

With the 2020/2021 season arriving soon, preparations both on the transfer front and pre-season friendly wise are starting to begin.

But, whilst we wait why not take a go on our short quiz and see if you can get 100%…

1 of 9 Had a player score over 10 goals? Yes No