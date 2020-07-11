Quiz: Have these 9 things happened to Barnsley this season?

Barnsley will be desperate to keep their survival hopes alive as they prepare to take on Wigan Athletic this weekend.

The Tykes drew 1-1 with relegation rivals Luton Town in midweek, leaving them sitting four points adrift of safety heading into the final four games of the season.

The players will keep fighting until the end, and on the topic of the playing squad, we have assembled a simple quiz based on this season.

