Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Quizzes

Quiz: Have these 25 ex-Wigan Athletic players ever played for a Yorkshire based team?

Published

22 seconds ago

on

It has been a challenging first season for Wigan Athletic so far on their return to the Championship.

The Latics won the League One title last season, but are struggling towards the bottom end of the second tier.

Leam Richardson was sacked in November and the club handed former Manchester City and Liverpool defender Kolo Toure his first managerial job and he will be looking to lead his new side to safety.

But of those players who previously spent time at the DW Stadium, how many of those have played for a Yorkshire based team at some point in their careers?

Test your knowledge with this quiz…

Quiz: Have these 25 ex-Wigan Athletic players ever played for a Yorkshire based team?

1 of 25

Kieffer Moore?


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Have these 25 ex-Wigan Athletic players ever played for a Yorkshire based team?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: