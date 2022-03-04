West Brom have had a difficult start to 2022.

Valerien Ismael was replaced as manager following his dismissal in late January.

Steve Bruce has since been appointed and has yet to win a game since taking over the club.

This terrible run of form has seen the club fall down the table to 13th.

The gap to the play-off places is now eight points with only 12 games remaining in the season.

Bruce will be aiming for a victory against Hull City, Huddersfield Town and Fulham in the side’s next games, or his time at the club could be cut short already.

Until then, test your knowledge of the club by taking our latest quiz…

Quiz: Have these 22 ex-West Brom players retired or not?

1 of 22 James Chester? Yes No