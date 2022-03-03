Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Quizzes

Quiz: Have these 22 ex-Swansea City players retired or not?

Published

1 hour ago

on

Swansea City are like every other club in the EFL when it comes to a high turnover of players in recent seasons. 

We’ve dived through the archives for this latest Football League World quiz, looking at 22 former players and tasking you with identifying which of them have retired and which of them are still playing somewhere in the world.

It’s far harder than you might think, but some Swansea fans will be confident of getting close to 100%.

Take on that quiz below:

Quiz: Have these 22 ex-Swansea City players retired or not?

1 of 22

Scott Sinclair


Related Topics:

Alfie is a journalist based in Yorkshire with years of experience covering the EFL. A current focus on Huddersfield Town and their fortunes back in the Championship, but out and about at as many games as possible. Covered Leeds United during their promotion-winning season in 2019/20.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Have these 22 ex-Swansea City players retired or not?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: