Quiz: Have these 22 ex-Stoke City players retired or not?

1 hour ago

At this tricky stage of the season, Stoke City could do with as many leaders in their squad as possible as they look to navigate their way to a respectable finish at the end of the campaign.

With that, someone like Ryan Shawcross would certainly benefit not just the Potters’ backline, but their entire team with his commitment to the cause and leadership skills.

But we’re focusing less on the current squad and more on ex-players as we ask you whether the following 22 have retired or not.

Can you score 100% correct? Why not come and find out?

1 of 22

Clint Hill?


