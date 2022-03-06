There have been many players to take to the pitch at the City Ground. Some who have been memorable and are etched into the memories of Nottingham Forest fans forever and some who were not so memorable.

As players left the club whether that be to retire and seek new opportunities or to move to a different club, how well have you kept up with their career?

It’s time to put your knowledge to the test. We’ve given you the name of 22 ex-Nottingham Forest players and you have to decide whether they’ve hung up their boots or if they are still going strong.

Quiz: Have these 22 ex-Nottingham Forest players retired or not?

1 of 22 John Curtis Retired Still playing