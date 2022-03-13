Derby County haven’t always been Championship strugglers and to be quite honest, they wouldn’t be now if not for their points deduction.

Disregarding the points penalty, the Rams would be a lot higher up the division than where they are now. That is because the club have always tended to have talented players in their ranks, from former England internationals to Premier League calibre players.

There have been plenty to pass through the doors at Pride Park, with big names like Ashley Cole and Wayne Rooney having also put on the white strip and played for the club. Looking back at some of those players, many have now hung up their boots – but how many do you know?

If you think you know which former Derby players are now retired, then have a go down below and see how much you truly know about the Rams and their previous squad members.

Get involved down below!

Quiz: Have these 22 ex-Derby County players retired or not?

1 of 22 1) Ashley Cole Yes No