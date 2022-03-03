Quiz: Have these 22 ex-Blackburn Rovers players retired or not?

Blackburn Rovers are hoping to return to the Premier League this season and their fate is set to be decided in the next few months.

It’s been nearly a decade since the North West club dropped out of the top flight but supporters will feel they’re on their way back under Tony Mowbray.

Our quiz today should test how much you know about Rovers players of old are up to now, what we’re asking is: Have these 22 ex-Blackburn players retired or not?

1 of 22 1. Marcus Olsson Yes No