Sunderland and Newcastle United have seen lots of crossovers through the years, with several players representing both clubs in the process.

Whilst the Black Cats are enjoying a strong start to the new Championship campaign, and the Magpies aim for new heights in the Premier League, here, we have devised a 15-question quiz that will test your knowledge of which players have represented both clubs.

Can you manage to score full marks on this quiz?

Quiz: Have these 15 players played for both Sunderland and Newcastle United?

1 of 15 Jermain Defoe? Yes No