Cardiff City and Swansea City have won of the largest rivalries in the Championship and will be aiming to finish the highest in South Wales this season.

Steve Morison and Russell Martin are both still putting their own stamp on the teams and are looking to achieve success on the pitch with an attractive style of play.

Here, we have put together a 15 question quiz to test your knowledge, have these players played for both Cardiff and Swansea?

Quiz: Have these 15 players played for both Cardiff City and Swansea City?

1 of 15 Paul Brayson Yes No