Birmingham City earned an impressive local derby win midweek over West Brom.

A Scott Hogan hat trick sealed all three points against the Baggies, in what was a memorable night for those associated with the club.

John Eustace’s side have 12 points from their opening ten league games under their new manager, after that was then followed up with a goalless draw with Coventry on Saturday.

That leaves Birmingham 17th in the current Championship standings, going into the September international break.

But for now, test your knowledge of the club by taking our latest quiz, focusing on Birmingham’s connection with another of their local rivals…

Quiz: Have these 15 players played for both Birmingham City and Aston Villa? 1 of 15 Emile Heskey? Yes No