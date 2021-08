Swindon Town’s bright start to life in League Two continued at the weekend, with a 1-0 victory over Salford City away from home.

The Robins have yielded seven points from their first four league games and are well positioned to have a strong season under Ben Garner.

Have Swindon Town won or lost more against each of these 25 English teams?

Have a go at our quiz and see if you can get full marks. Good luck…

1 of 25 Aston Villa? Won more Lost more