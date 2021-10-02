Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Exclude from MSN

Quiz: Have Swansea City ever been involved in these 18 scenarios?

Published

10 mins ago

on

It’s been a challenging start to the 2021/22 campaign for Swansea City.

Following their run to the play-offs in each of the last two seasons, the club currently look some way from mounting another push for the top six under new manager Russell Martin.

But just how much do you know about some of the positions that Swansea have found themselves in in the past?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you 18 football related scenarios, and all you have to do, is correctly say whether they have ever happened to Swansea or not.

1 of 18

Have Swansea ever finished in the top half of the Premier League table?


Related Topics:

UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, been writing for Football League World since March 2019. I've previously worked for the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Opta, among others.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Have Swansea City ever been involved in these 18 scenarios?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: