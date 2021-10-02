Quiz: Have Swansea City ever been involved in these 18 scenarios?

It’s been a challenging start to the 2021/22 campaign for Swansea City.

Following their run to the play-offs in each of the last two seasons, the club currently look some way from mounting another push for the top six under new manager Russell Martin.

But just how much do you know about some of the positions that Swansea have found themselves in in the past?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you 18 football related scenarios, and all you have to do, is correctly say whether they have ever happened to Swansea or not.

1 of 18 Have Swansea ever finished in the top half of the Premier League table? Yes No