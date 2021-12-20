Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Quizzes

Quiz: Have Sunderland signed a player from each of these 20 clubs in the last 5 seasons?

Published

16 mins ago

on

Sunderland have enjoyed a promising first half of the season and will be confident of continuing their automatic promotion push deep into the second half of the campaign.

The Black Cats have shown more faith in their youngsters this season rather than a hell for leather approach in the transfer market.

In reflection, here, we have put together a 20 question quiz on whether Sunderland have signed a player from these 20 clubs in the last five seasons, do you fancy your chances of getting 100%?

Quiz: Have Sunderland signed a player from each of these 20 clubs in the last 5 seasons?

1 of 20

Rotherham United


Related Topics:

Passionate Football League obsessive and long-suffering Charlton Athletic supporter.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Have Sunderland signed a player from each of these 20 clubs in the last 5 seasons?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: