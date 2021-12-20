Sunderland have enjoyed a promising first half of the season and will be confident of continuing their automatic promotion push deep into the second half of the campaign.

The Black Cats have shown more faith in their youngsters this season rather than a hell for leather approach in the transfer market.

In reflection, here, we have put together a 20 question quiz on whether Sunderland have signed a player from these 20 clubs in the last five seasons, do you fancy your chances of getting 100%?

Quiz: Have Sunderland signed a player from each of these 20 clubs in the last 5 seasons?

1 of 20 Rotherham United Yes No