For League One clubs right now there is not many bigger games than going to the Stadium of Light to face Sunderland.

The Black Cats pack their stadium every single week with the biggest attendances in the division and when Sunderland go away from home they take thousands of fans everywhere.

Can you work out if Sunderland have won at these 20 stadiums though? Take our new quiz and see if you can get full marks!

Quiz: Have Sunderland ever won an away game at each of these 20 stadiums?

1 of 20 Newcastle - St. James' Park? Yes No