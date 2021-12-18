Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Exclude from MSN

Quiz: Have Stoke City signed a player from each of these 20 clubs in the last 5 seasons?

Published

1 hour ago

on

Stoke City are in a very promising position going into the January transfer window and will be identifying targets in looking to improve their chances of promotion.

Michael O’Neill has been granted patience as manager at the bet365 Stadium and has been able to put his own stamp on the team with his recruitment.

Here, we have put together a 20 question quiz on whether Stoke have signed a player from these clubs in the last five seasons, do you fancy your chances of getting 100%?

Quiz: Have Stoke City signed a player from each of these 20 clubs in the last 5 seasons?

1 of 20

Fulham


Related Topics:

Passionate Football League obsessive and long-suffering Charlton Athletic supporter.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Have Stoke City signed a player from each of these 20 clubs in the last 5 seasons?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: