Have Sheffield Wednesday won or lost more against each of these 25 English teams? That is the theme of this latest Owls quiz.

Wednesday have started this season brightly and that will fuel hopes that this campaign can be the beginning of a better era under the leadership of Darren Moore.

How have they done in the past against the following 25 clubs over the years, though? Simply answer whether they’ve won, or lost, more matches against each opponent…

Quiz: Have Sheffield Wednesday won or lost more against each of these 25 English teams?

1 of 25 Arsenal Won Lost