Quiz: Have Sheffield Wednesday ever been involved in these 18 scenarios?

Sheffield Wednesday’s run without a League One victory extended to four games on Saturday, with Conor Chaplin netting a late equaliser for Ipswich Town.

Dennis Adeniran’s exquisite volley opened the scoring for the Yorkshire club before Chaplin capitalised on a Bailey Peacock-Farrell howler to restore parity late on.

The Owls remain just two points from the play-off positions, accumulating 12 points from their opening eight games.

Sheffield Wednesday are back in league action tomorrow when they make the trip over to Lancashire to face a Wigan Athletic side who are currently at the third-tier summit.

