Sheffield Wednesday
Quiz: Have Sheffield Wednesday ever been involved in these 18 scenarios?
Sheffield Wednesday’s run without a League One victory extended to four games on Saturday, with Conor Chaplin netting a late equaliser for Ipswich Town.
Dennis Adeniran’s exquisite volley opened the scoring for the Yorkshire club before Chaplin capitalised on a Bailey Peacock-Farrell howler to restore parity late on.
The Owls remain just two points from the play-off positions, accumulating 12 points from their opening eight games.
Sheffield Wednesday are back in league action tomorrow when they make the trip over to Lancashire to face a Wigan Athletic side who are currently at the third-tier summit.
As we wait for tomorrow’s clash to come around, we have devised an 18-part quiz that tests your knowledge of the club’s history.
