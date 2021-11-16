Away form has been something of an issue for Sheffield United so far this season.

The Blades have won just two of the nine away games they have played in the league since the start of the campaign, which will not be helping their push for promotion from the Championship.

But do you know just how successful the club have been when playing on the road in the past?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you the names of 20 different stadiums, and all you have to do, is correctly say whether or not Sheffield United have ever won an away game at that ground, in any competition.

Quiz: Have Sheffield United ever won an away game at each of these 20 stadiums?

