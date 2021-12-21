Rotherham United have yo-yo’ed between both the Championship and League One over the last few seasons – and this campaign they will be desperate to gain promotion and stay in the second tier.

Boss Paul Warne has managed to create a squad well capable of competing at the very top of the third tier and getting both titles and promotions back into the Championship. When they step up a league though, they have just been unable to maintain their league position.

This year, the side have once again been right at the top of the division – and could very well find themselves back in the Championship soon. The Millers have a string squad and their boss could add even more new faces when the winter window opens to ensure they can clinch that promotion.

If you think you know Rotherham then and the players they have signed over the last few seasons, then have a go below and see how much you truly know about the Millers and their transfer dealings.

Get involved down below!

Quiz: Have Rotherham United signed a player from each of these 20 clubs in the last 5 seasons?

1 of 20 1) Chelsea Yes No