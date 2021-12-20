Reading’s recruitment has been a mixed bag in recent years.

Some signings have been shrewd, others less so, but they always seem to be more successful when they spent less and that’s a good job considering the restrictions they will be under next season as part of their agreed business plan with the EFL.

Fans of the Berkshire outfit will be hoping the club learns their lesson from gambling on big-money signings with little return on investment – but that’s focusing more on the future.

Instead, we’re throwing it back to the past in this quiz as we ask you whether the Royals have signed a player from each of the following 20 clubs in the past five seasons.

Can you score 100%? Give it a go and let us know how you do on our social media channels!

Quiz: Have Reading FC signed a player from each of these 20 clubs in the last 5 seasons?

1 of 20 Arsenal? Yes No