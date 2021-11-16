QPR have managed to put themselves in a strong position to challenge for promotion this season and Mark Warburton’s side are showing signs that they can sustain that challenge.

The Rs went into the international break sitting in 6th place in the table, but they still have a lot of work to do to ensure they remain in that sort of position come the end of the campaign. That comes with there being a host of sides that are within a handful of points of them in a congested table.

The run-up to the January transfer window is going to be crucial for Warburton’s side and they need to maintain their consistency to keep themselves inside the top-six. Then it will be a case of having to be sensible in the market to maybe add one or two quality additions that could get them over the line.

While we wait to see what happens with the Rs’ form in the coming weeks, we have created a quiz to test your knowledge on whether QPR have ever won an away game in these 20 stadiums. Can you get 100%!

Quiz: Have QPR ever won an away game at any of these 20 stadiums?

1 of 20 Have QPR ever won an away game at the Emirates Stadium - Yes or no? Yes No