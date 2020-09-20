Quiz: Have Preston North End ever loaned out any of these 9 players?

Preston North End picked up their first league point of the season in their 2-2 draw at Norwich City on Saturday, but they could have picked up all three points having been in front until the closing stages.

The Lilywhites should be encouraged by their display at Norwich, where they looked to have more cutting edge than they did last term on their travels.

It will be important that Preston still look to add a bit more quality to their squad in the last few weeks of the transfer window, and that could make all the difference in determining whether they can push for promotion or not.

While we wait to see what Preston do on and off the field in the next few days, we have put together a quiz to test your knowledge on some of North End’s past transfer decisions.

Can you remember whether they have loaned out these nine players?

Have a go and see if you can get 9/9!

1 of 9 Did Preston ever loan out Jordan Hugill? Yes No