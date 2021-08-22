Quiz: Have Port Vale won or lost more against each of these 25 English teams?

Port Vale will be hoping they can challenge for promotion into League One this term, after finishing 13th in the League Two table last season.

They’re currently sat 17th in the fourth-tier standings, after 1-1 draw against Stevenage on Saturday, and remain without a win in this year’s league campaign.

The club have had their fair share of matches over the years against clubs in League Two, but can you remember whether they’ve won or lost more against each of these 25 English teams?

Test your knowledge in our quiz and share your scores on social media!

1 of 25 Have Port Vale won or lost more games against Cambridge United? Won more Lost more