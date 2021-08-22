Plymouth Argyle
Quiz: Have Plymouth Argyle won or lost more against each of these 25 English teams?
Plymouth Argyle are a team with great history currently plying their trade in the EFL.
How have they performed against various teams over the years, though?
We have opted to take a look at 11v11.com to see whether or not Plymouth have won more or lost more fixtures against the following 25 English sides.
It stretches right back to history, so a tip is to not just think about the here and now.
Take it on below: