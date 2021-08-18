Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Latest News

Quiz: Have Peterborough United won or lost more against each of these 25 English teams?

Published

6 mins ago

on

Have Peterborough United won or lost more against each of these 25 English teams? That is the theme of this latest quiz concerning all things Posh.

Peterborough have experienced all the highs and lows of the Championship already this season, with a loss against Luton, a late win over Derby and two late goals conceded against Cardiff to draw being recorded so far.

What’s their record like against these 25 teams, though? See if you can answer whether they’ve won more or lost more games to the following sides…

Quiz: Have Peterborough United won or lost more against each of these 25 English teams?

1 of 25

Aston Villa


Related Topics:

Editor and writer usually found at a game in London.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Have Peterborough United won or lost more against each of these 25 English teams?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: