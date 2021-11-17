Only league leaders Plymouth Argyle have got a better home record than Oxford United this season but on the road, Karl Robinson’s side haven’t quite been as impressive.

Two wins from seven games is a record that Robinson will want to improve as the season wears on and he’ll need the U’s travelling support if they’re to do that.

Our quiz today is all about their experiences on the road over the years, what we’re asking is: Have Oxford United ever won an away game at each of these 20 stadiums?

Quiz: Have Oxford United ever won an away game at each of these 20 stadiums?

1 of 20 1. The Emirates (Arsenal) Yes No