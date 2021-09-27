Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Oxford United

Quiz: Have Oxford United ever been involved in these 18 scenarios?

Published

1 hour ago

on

Oxford United are looking to build on a fairly steady start to the 2021/22 season. 

Karl Robinson has had his squad knocking on the door of the Championship for a couple of seasons now, but delivering a second-tier return is tough this season in a difficult division.

Take a break from fixtures and examining the League One table for now, though, and take on our latest FLW quiz.

We have listed 18 scenarios, tasking you with identifying whether or not Oxford have ever been involved in them.

Can you score 100%?

Quiz: Have Oxford United ever been involved in these 18 scenarios?

1 of 18

Played in the First Division


Related Topics:

Alfie is a journalist based in Yorkshire with years of experience covering the EFL. A current focus on Huddersfield Town and their fortunes back in the Championship, but out and about at as many games as possible. Covered Leeds United during their promotion-winning season in 2019/20.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Have Oxford United ever been involved in these 18 scenarios?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: