Oldham Athletic
Quiz: Have Oldham Athletic ever been involved in these 18 scenarios?
30 years ago, Oldham Athletic were plying their trade at the top level of English football but their decline has been a strong one in recent times.
The Latics are currently going through a real struggle with their current ownership with things looking toxic off the pitch – they currently are in their fourth straight season in League Two after a long time spent in League One.
Oldham fans – what do you know about your club? Try and work out if the Latics have been in these 18 scenarios and see if you can get full marks!