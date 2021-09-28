30 years ago, Oldham Athletic were plying their trade at the top level of English football but their decline has been a strong one in recent times.

The Latics are currently going through a real struggle with their current ownership with things looking toxic off the pitch – they currently are in their fourth straight season in League Two after a long time spent in League One.

Oldham fans – what do you know about your club? Try and work out if the Latics have been in these 18 scenarios and see if you can get full marks!

Quiz: Have Oldham Athletic ever been involved in these 18 scenarios?

1 of 18 Founding members of the Football League Yes No