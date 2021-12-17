Nottingham Forest opted to bolster their squad in the summer window by drafting in a host of fresh faces.

Whereas Philip Zinckernagel and Djed Spence have both managed to deliver the goods in the Championship since sealing their respective loan moves to the City Ground, the decision to take a risk on Rodrigo Ely and Mohamed Drager has not paid off for the Reds as this particular duo have failed to make a positive impact during the current campaign.

With the transfer window set to open next month, it will be fascinating to see whether Forest decide to engage in any business.

Here, in our latest quiz, we have decided to test out your knowledge of the club by asking you whether Forest have signed a player from each of these 20 teams in the last five seasons.

Will you be able to get 100%?

Get involved now!

Quiz: Have Nottingham Forest signed a player from each of these 20 clubs in the last 5 seasons?

1 of 20 Have Nottingham Forest signed a player from Watford in the last five seasons? Yes No