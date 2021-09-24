Quiz: Have Nottingham Forest ever been involved in these 18 scenarios?

Nottingham Forest will be hoping to pick up a win in Steve Cooper’s first game at the helm tomorrow.

The Reds take on Millwall at the City Ground and will be keen to kick on after winning their first game of the season against Huddersfield last time out.

Forest are no strangers to a managerial change, but have the club ever been involved in these 18 scenarios?

Have a go at our quiz and see if you can get full marks!

1 of 18 Won the European Cup back-to-back Yes No