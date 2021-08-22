Quiz: Have Northampton Town won or lost more against each of these 25 English teams?

Northampton Town will be looking to bounce back from their 3-1 home defeat to Rochdale by beating AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday night in the second round of the Carabao Cup at Sixfields under the floodlights.

Here, we have devised a 25 question quiz which has been designed to put even the most ardent of Northampton Town fans to the test.

Give our quiz a punt down below and let us know in the comments section what you score overall!

1 of 25 Have the Cobblers won or lost more against AFC Wimbledon? Won more Lost more