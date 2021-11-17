Morecambe have made an admirable start to life in League One under Stephen Robinson.

With Cole Stockton firing on all cylinders they have been one of the division’s highest scoring teams despite only earning promotion from League Two last term.

The Shrimps will be enjoying trips to the Stadium of Light, The UniBol and Fratton Park this season in their quest to maintain third tier status.

Here, we have put together a 20 question quiz on whether or not Morecambe have won an away game at the following stadiums, do you fancy your chances of getting 100%?

Quiz: Have Morecambe ever won an away game at each of these 20 stadiums?

1 of 20 Valley Parade Yes No